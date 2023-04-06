Honda Recalls Almost 564,000 CR-V Crossovers For Possible Frame Corrosion

Honda is recalling almost 564,000 CR-V compact crossovers. The recall report submitted to NHTSA states that roadway de-icing agents could cause frame corrosion. The recall covers CR-V crossovers built from 2007 until 2011 and registered in salt-belt states. Automotive News reports Honda received 61 customer complaints about the issue between September 2018 and March 2023.

The description of the defect in the recall report reads:

“In salt-belt states where de-icing agents are used to maintain the roadway, the de-icing agents, along with mud and water, could enter the rear frame through drainage/positioning holes when the vehicle is driven through flooded areas or puddles at high speeds. Over time, the accumulated de-icing agents/mud/water mixture could cause corrosion to the frame’s internal structure. If this occurs, the rear trailing arm can fall off.”

For the sake of clarity, the recall territory includes the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin as well as Washington D.C.

The recall fix involves the dealers inspecting the rear frame for corrosion and determining the remedy based on the ability to remove the rear trailing arm bolt. The dealer will attach a support brace to the rear frame if the rear trailing arm can be removed. The recall report notes, “Should the trailing arm bolt fall off with the trailing arm held on by the bracket,” the dealer will either repair the frame or offer to repurchase the vehicle. Owner notification is scheduled to take place on May 8 .