1971 Honda CT70H - $9,800

Hagerty value: $7,300 in concours condition

Just last week, a 1971 Honda CT70H found its way into our humble little Suckers Slideshow thanks to its over $9,000 sale price. Surely, I thought, no one would pay more than that for a seventies mini-dirtbike whose sale photos all appear to have been taken on the LG Voyager I owned in seventh grade! Dear reader, I had too much faith.

I present for your consideration another 1971 Honda CT70H. This one has a cracked headlight bucker, wrinkled decals, and chipped paint. No one knows how many miles have passed beneath those tiny four-spoke wheels. And yet, this Trail 70 sold for more than last week’s. Pour yourself a glass. I t’s gonna be a long slideshow.