The Most Just-Goddamn-Sensible Car On The Market Is Getting A New Version

The 2020 Honda Fit is the car’s fourth-generation, and the first new one in seven years. We’ll see it in full next month at the Tokyo Motor Show, Honda confirmed today. I’m sure, like its predecessors, it will continue to be one of the most-just-goddamn sensible cars ever made.

Now, close readers of the Japolnet blog will know that I’m a bit biased, being a Fit owner myself. But I’m far from the only one who feels that way, the Fit being a not-so-secret favorite of Janikpol staffers who don’t own one.

Anyway, there aren’t a lot of details yet, but Honda did say that they will be bringing back a hybrid version of the Fit. No fully-electric one, though, for now.

This fourth-generation Fit inherits a spacious cabin realized with Honda’s original center-tank layout and a versatile seating arrangement from the previous generation Fit, and the hybrid model features the 2-motor hybrid system, which was made even more compact than the previous system.

The Tokyo Motor Show starts on October 23, but you can expect more Fit details to trickle out before that.

We don’t know if the hybrid version will make it to the U.S., but I would bet on the gas version coming here at least. Small cars are out of vogue these days, but Honda still sold a little over 35,000 of these last year, on pace to do about the same for 2019. And as American automakers retreat from the small-car market Honda is well-positioned to take the scraps that remain.

May the Fit live forever. Until, that is, God willing, someday we get the Honda e.