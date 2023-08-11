Honda Beat, Suzuki Jimny, Nissan Skyline: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Y’know what’s great? Japan. Is there any country that’s produced a higher rate of cool cars relative to normal ones? I doubt it. Maybe Sweden, with its Saabs and Volvos, but Japan would certainly win out on sheer volume of neat cars. Not to get all Thing, Japan about it, but JDM cars are just — on average — cooler.

Today, we’re taking a tour through cars that are ready for import from Japan. All the hits — Mazdas, Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans, and more. Each one ready to go, with shipping estimates and delivery costs all able to be estimated right from the listings. Let’s take a cruise through Japan’s Dopest Cars.