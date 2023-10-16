High-Speed Clash Decides IMSA Title At Petit Le Mans

It’s Monday, October 16, 2023 and this is Racing Recap, your summary of last weekend’s motorsports action. Petit Le Mans provides IMSA with yet another dramatic season finale. Kyle Larson ended a whirlwind week by securing his place in NASCAR’s Championship 4 with a win in Las Vegas. In MotoGP, Jorge Martin lost his slim points lead with a crash in Indonesia.



Derani Sends Albuquerque To Hospital, Wins IMSA Title At Petit Le Mans

IMSA EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta | 10/14/23 | Motorsports on NBC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship concluded its season with its traditional finale, the Motul Petit Le Mans. The ten-hour classic at Road Atlanta was won by the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, the team’s final event before a hiatus from IMSA.

Just as much focus was placed on the fight for the GTP championship. Heading into Petit Le Mans, three cars had a real opportunity to take home the season-long prize. However, it was quickly narrowed down to two after the No. 6 Penske Porsche 963 was collected into a multi-car crash during the day’s early stages.

Pipo Derani left little room for Filipe Albuquerque. The pair made contact on corner exit, sending the Acura off the track and hard into the tire barrier. Albuquerque would be sent and later released from a local hospital after the impact. Race control ruled that the collision wasn’t deserving of a penalty, leaving the No. 31 with the championship. In the post-race press conference, Derani said that Albuquerque was “trying to cut him off” despite the two cars being side-by-side the entire corner.

Race Result

1. - No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura

2. - No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac - +0.452 seconds

3. - No. 59 Proton Porsche - +1.077 seconds

4. - No. 7 Penske Porsche - +1.825 seconds

5. - No. 5 JDC/Miller Porsche - +2.165 seconds



Larson Punches Express Ticket To NASCAR Finale

NASCAR Cup Series EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: South Point 400 | 10/15/23 | Motorsports on NBC

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson certainly had a busy week. He won the inaugural High Limit Sprint Car Series championship. Then, Larson completed rookie orientation for next year’s Indianapolis 500. He also secured a spot in NASCAR’s championship finale three weeks early.

Larson won the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in dominant fashion. He was first across the line in every stage and led the most laps. The only real challenge he had all day was from Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell during the closing laps.

Also, Penske’s Ryan Blaney went from title hopeful to long-shot after he was disqualified for a front-left shock length violation. Blaney will likely need a race win of his own to qualify for the Championship 4.

Race Result

1. - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

2. - Christopher Bell (Gibbs) - +0.082 seconds

3. - Kyle Busch (Hendrick) - +4.504 seconds

4. - Brad Keselowski (RFK) - +4.650 seconds

5. - Ross Chastain (Trackhouse) - +5.457 seconds



Martin Loses MotoGP Points Lead In Indonesia

MotoGP EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Indonesian Grand Prix | 10/15/23 | Motorsports on NBC

Jorge Martin’s hopes of becoming the first satellite rider to win the MotoGP championship took a devastating blow last weekend in Indonesia. Martin had easily won the sprint race and moved seven points ahead of Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, but Sunday’s race was a disaster.

Bagnaia won the Indonesian Grand Prix from 13th on the grid. Martin crashed out of the lead at the race’s halfway point. The factory Ducati rider now leads the title race by 18 points. With how unpredictable this error-prone MotoGP Season has been, I wouldn’t count Martin out yet.

Race Result

1. - Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2. - Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) - +0.306 seconds

3. - Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) - +0.433 seconds

4. - Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini) - +6.962 seconds

5. - Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) - +11.111 seconds