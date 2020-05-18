Hertz Just Dumped A Bunch Of Cheap Z06 Corvettes Onto The Market

Image : Hertz

If you have around $60,000 to burn and are a fan of really fast Corvettes that look like giant bumble-bees, we have some good news for you. The used car market is falling, and Hertz is currently managing bankruptcy, so the company has dumped a large chunk of used cars on the market including a bunch of 2019 Z06 Corvettes.

Since the all-new mid-engined C8 Corvette has been getting all the hype it’s easy to forget how good the previous generation C7 car was. The base model C7 was already pretty capable but the Z06 cranked out 650 HP under the hood and a slew of other performance upgrades, allowing the Z06 to chase down high-dollar exotics for a much lower price. The 2019 Z06 had a starting price of around $81,000 with fully loaded 3LZ equipped models pushing around $95,000.

According to Autotrader, there are over twenty Hertz edition Z06s available some of which are priced under $60,000.

The good news is you can drive a lot more than the 75-mile limit Hertz put on these monsters if you had rented one. T he bad news is that a lot of these rides come with some mileage on them and these are all automatic transmission cars. This is understandable since Hertz did not want to deal with burnt clutches coming back when the rental was complete. If you can tolerate only having two-pedals, 650 HP for around $60,000 is still a bargain.