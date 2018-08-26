Here's Your Latest Chance To Be Deemed Unworthy Of Buying A New Ford GT

Image : Ford

Have you found yourself to be unworthy of a new Ford GT? Has Ford, perhaps, also found you to be unworthy of a new Ford GT? Well, then, you’re in luck! You will get at least one more glorious chance to be told just how unworthy you are of America’s 647-horsepower Le Mans car for the street. Exciting!



Ford announced this week that next Saturday, RM Sotheby’s and the Petersen Automotive Museum will auction one of the “last public allocations” for a new Ford GT. The proceeds will go to the Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation, and the winner of the build slot will be one of 1,350 people given a build for a current-generation GT—something even people with enough money for the car haven’t all gotten, due to Ford’s notoriously picky selection process.

The announcement said the winner will get to pick any model year of the car between 2020 and 2022, and will get their choice of specs and trims—even the ones that already sold out, like the Heritage Edition. The car will be delivered in the model year the winner chooses for the car to be part of, Ford said, and more details about in-person and remote bidding are here.

And, because Ford is Ford about the current-generation GT, the announcement included this disclaimer:

The allocation is solely for the winning bidder and may not be transferred. Winning bidder must meet eligibility requirements determined by Ford, at its sole and absolute discretion, to obtain the Ford GT allocation.

Go ahead and put yourself out there one more time, pal. The worst Ford can say is no—again, and again, and again, and again.

