When we’re not around anymore, the next generation of auto enthusiasts are going to need to carry the torch until it’s their turn to pass it on. Before they can do that, though, there are certain things that they’re going to need to know.
We asked readers what things the next generation of car people are going to need to know. These were their responses.
Stock Cars Are Going To Be The Ones You Want
Stock, unmodified vehicles will be much more desirable than the ones that have been destroyed by a long list of shitty aftermarket add-ons.
Don’t buy cars with mods someone else put on. This is going to become harder and harder as the years go on, especially with some models favored by Japanese tuner heads.
Submitted by: Mike DiPietro (Facebook)
Do Your Own Maintenance
Don’t be afraid of getting under the hood and learning how to do some basic maintenance.
It seems like more and more people are afraid of touching their cars in any way. Things like changing plugs, air filters, light bulbs aren’t particularly hard and will save you a ton of money. If you can hold a screw driver you can do a lot & no you’re not going to void your warranty.
Heading into a future with electric cars, this might not be much of an issue. but still, change out your hub motors or battery packs or whatever yourself.
Submitted by: thisismyid2
Respect Your Car
A fun car is always the one that can kill you. And best fun cars attempt to do it often. Swag and flex as you like, but always respect your ride and never lose focus when you drive, no matter where.
Submitted by: Filip Slezáček (Facebook)
Light Vehicles Are The Best
You are only young once. You owe it to yourself to get a tiny light weight vehicle. If possible find something that is under a ton.
Tiny vehicles are amazing. Not only are they better from an environment point of view, but they give you a sense of speed and adventure you can’t have in a 2+ ton vehicle. Going the speed limit in a 1500 lb car feels crazier than going twice that in a large SUV.
When you get older, demands of life will force you into larger vehicles (having kids or difficulty in fitting in a small vehicle as you age). But the passion and skills you gained in driving a tiny thing don’t leave.
There are also two other advantages.
1. Small cars have less room for passengers. If you are single, this is a good thing, keeps things like double dates from happening.
2. Right after college, it seems like everyone wants to move. They won’t ask for help if they see you driving a tiny car, but they damn sure will if you have a pickup.
Submitted by: hoser68
Cars Are More Than Just An Appliance
They need to know that cars aren’t toasters. They are more than basic appliances that only get you from point A to point B. Cars can be fun, exciting and have a personality unlike any appliance, don’t miss it by settling for some soulless lump of tech and wheels.
Submitted by: SlickS30r
Don’t Gatekeep
Don’t gatekeep. This is also advice for the current generation. I see a lot of people who think there’s only one correct way to be an enthusiast, and that just chases people away. This is especially true now that the EV era is beginning - don’t dismiss fans of EVs, don’t act like their enthusiasm isn’t as valid as yours.
Remember: the automotive community should be for everyone.
Submitted by: Citric
Winter Driving Tips
Some winter driving tips. Double the distance you would normally follow at. Every winter, take your car to an empty parking lot and thrash it to remember what controlled slides feel like.
And most importantly, every time it has just snowed or perhaps freezing rained, as soon as you get in the car, hit the brakes hard once you get moving. (If you have the room in the road outside your driveway or your apartment parking lot, goosing it in reverse and hitting the brakes for a J-turn.) Not all snowy roads act the same and by testing the road out on every trip, you’re better prepared for the conditions of that particular drive.
Submitted by: Boter
Learn To Drive A Manual
Learn to drive a stick shift even though you may never use it. It’s like calculus.
Even if they don’t exist anymore (at least on new cars) you’ll want to learn. Trust me.
Submitted by: Saranathan Varadarajan (Facebook)
Keep Older Cars Alive
The next generation should keep the old cars alive. They have a personality unique to each one, that will never be replicated by technology. Some old cars start easily on the first turn of the key, while another of the same make and model that came right after it on the assembly line, identical in every way, may be stubborn to start.
Submitted by: James Lucas (Facebook)
Be The Kind Of Enthusiast That You Want To Be
Be the definition of a “car person” that you like and want and not whatever nonsense some person will inevitably say is a “true” or “real” car person.
You like turning wrenches but prefer driving automatics over stick shifts? You’re still a car person.
Hate driving but just enjoy looking at, learning about and admiring the details of cars? Then be that car person.
Like just washing your car and finding interesting ways to clean difficult to reach spots? Be the car person that loves to clean cars.
Enjoy the things you enjoy about cars. The guy changing the tires is as much a car person as the guy driving the car.
