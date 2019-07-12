It would appear that the software for the Acura RDX features a ton of images and information about the upcoming generations of the 2021 Acura MDX crossover and 2021 Acura TLX sedan, and they look great.

The leak spilled all over the Acurazine forums yesterday, after user rdx.god

claimed to have found rendered images of the upcoming MDX and TLX, as well as many additional graphics, buried in the software for the infotainment system on the Acura RDX.

Not only do the images show us clear renderings of what both vehicles will probably look like, but there’s also a ton of graphics indicating the new interior layout with its new ambient lighting design, a digital driver display screen, various drive modes including a Sport and Sport+ mode, and even graphics for seat adjustments.

The sportier drive modes may indicate one of the two cars, if I had to guess it’d be the TLX, if not both, will be getting Acura’s new Type-S performance trim the company promised over a year ago. Those trims are expected to get an Acura-exclusive turbocharged V6 engine.

Acura told Car And Driver these renderings were conceptual, and “based on our Precision Concept design language...for placement only,” though they look pretty legitimate as a final product to me. It’s possible the graphics are meant to be the screens for the infotainment system on both cars, just judging from their style.

I think they look great! Acura design has really turned around in the last few years, these look totally different from what Honda is doing, and I’m excited to see where they take the Type-S performance stuff. We’ll probably find out more later this year.