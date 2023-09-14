Here's Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150

Ford

Here's Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150

Ford has updated its best selling pickup for 2024 with loads of new features. That also means pricing has gone up as well.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Comments (7)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Plus
2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Plus
Image: Ford

With updates on the 2024 Ford F-150 come a bit of lineup reshuffling and unsurprisingly, higher prices. Excluding destination, base prices for the entry to the F-150 lineup, the XL, are up $2,735, for instance. So whether you’re curious about just what the new F-150 offers or you’re an active shopper, here’s every trim of the 2024 F-150 and their respective pricing.

Advertisement

Take note that pricing displayed here covers the starting price of the trims from the cheapest configuration to the most expensive; not every single option. There are a lot of ways you can option an F-150 and we’d be here forever if I were to mention them all.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 XL: $36,570 -$49,205

2024 Ford F-150 XL: $36,570 -$49,205

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

The XL is the fleet buyers’ darling and the cheapest way into the F-150 lineup. That near $37,000 starting price gets you standard features like a 12-inch touchscreen with SYNC, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED headlights and the 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine — which is the new standard engine on most F-150 trims for 2024. The 2.7 is surprisingly not standard with the regular cab and 6 1/2' bed, the 5.0-liter V8 is. The 2.7 is only standard on the larger cabs.

Advertisement

Still, the price isn’t cheap. That $36,570 is for a no option, regular cab with the standard 6 1/2' bed. If you want the XL Super Cab with the 6 1/2' foot bed, that’s going to start at $41,480. That bed length is also the only one available with the Super Cab. It’ll be $43,515 for the SuperCrew with the 5 1/2' bed. Tack on another $5,690 ($49,205) if you want the SuperCrew with the 6 1/2' bed. All in if you skip the accessories and choose major options, a fully loaded F-150 XL SuperCrew will set you back $53,275.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 STX: $43,895 - $46,230

2024 Ford F-150 STX: $43,895 - $46,230

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

If you want anything of substance out of the F-150, you gotta spend over $40,000 to get it. That starts with the sporty STX trim. Only available in the Super Cab or SuperCrew configuration with the 5 1/2' or 6 1/2' bed, its standard features include things like a black and dark gray grille, “STX” bed decals, LED fog lights with cornering lamps (YES!), body color bumpers and all-terrain tires with 20-inch wheels on four-wheel drive models. A fully loaded F-150 STX SuperCrew with most major options, (V8 engine, four wheel drive, etc.) and skipping accessories will set you back just over $57,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 XLT: $47,620 - $55,630

2024 Ford F-150 XLT: $47,620 - $55,630

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

This is the bread and butter of the F-150 lineup. You can have the XLT in nearly every configuration except with a regular cab or with an 8' bed. This trim is also where the option of the PowerBoost hybrid engine becomes available. Pricing can get very high on this trim. Again, skipping all accessory type options like tonneau covers, wheel lock kits, etc, and adding things like the hybrid engine, rear step, and onboard generator, a fully loaded 2024 F-150 XLT SuperCrew with the 6 1/2' bed will set you back $72,015. Even with that, cloth seating is the only option.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 Tremor: $63,950

2024 Ford F-150 Tremor: $63,950

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

The Tremor trim returns for 2024 as the next trim up from the XLT. It’s a big leap in price but that gets you off-road goodies that sort of make the Tremor a Raptor-lite. The Tremor is only available in the SuperCrew configuration with the 5 1/2' bed. The Tremor comes standard with features like the 5.0-liter V8, 33-inch all terrain tires, 1.7-inch twin tube dampers, and Ford’s Rock Crawl and Trail Control drive modes.

Advertisement

It should be noted here that you can option the Tremor with the Ecoboost V6 if the V8 isn’t your thing. Fully loaded, including a massive $10,965 high equipment group and other options like the Ecoboost V6 and BlueCruise, a loaded F-150 Tremor is $80,795.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat: $64,995 - $65,600

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat: $64,995 - $65,600

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

The F-150 Lariat is the entry point into the luxury trims of the F-150. It’s only available with the SuperCrew cab with either the 5 1/2' or 6 1/2' bed. Standard features include leather seating, 20-inch wheels, and a 90-day trial of BlueCruise. You also get your choice of engine with the Lariat. The 5.0-liter V8 is standard while the Ecoboost V6 and PowerBoost Hybrid engines are options — that’ll be $2,190 if you want that hybrid engine.

Advertisement

Fully loaded with options like a high equipment group ($5,055), a bed utility package ($1,350), the hybrid engine and full BlueCruise, you’re looking at $79,170 for a fully loaded Lariat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 King Ranch: $73,425 - $73,730

2024 Ford F-150 King Ranch: $73,425 - $73,730

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

The King Ranch has been a staple of the F-150 lineup for over 20 years now. It’s only available in the SuperCrew cab configuration with the 5 1/2' or 6 1/2' bed. Standard features include that distinctive center console with the King Ranch logo in Del Rio leather, heated and cooled front seats, and heated and power-folding rear seats.

Advertisement

Engine choices are paired down on the King Ranch as well: you can only choose between the standard Ecoboost V6 or the optional PowerBoost hybrid for $1,900. Loaded with the 6 1/2' bed, you’re looking at $79,260 for the F-150 King Ranch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 Platinum: $73,425 - $73,730

2024 Ford F-150 Platinum: $73,425 - $73,730

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

The Platinum is the most luxurious F-150 you can buy. What’s interesting is that pricing for it is identical to the King Ranch below it. They both even come in the same cab/bed configurations — SuperCrew with the 5 1/2' or 6 1/2' bed. The Platinum trim gets you Blacked out everything, from the mirrors to the grille to the headlights to the 20-inch wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, brushed aluminum and gunmetal accents, and a 14-speaker B&O sound system.

Advertisement

Fully loaded with options like an insane $10,975 Platinum Plus package, the PowerBoost hybrid engine, and BlueCruise, you’re looking at $87,365 for a fully loaded F-150 Platinum.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor: $77,980

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor: $77,980

Image for article titled Here&#39;s Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150
Image: Ford

It’s good to see the Raptor has returned for 2024. It’s only available in the SuperCrew cab configuration with the 5 1/2' bed (imagine a regular cab Raptor with the short bed?). Most of you are already familiar with the Raptor and what it gets you. If you’re not, it’s all about being the ultimate off-road pickup. Standard features include big 34-inch all-terrain tires, heavy-duty skid plates, Fox Racing shocks, and tech that can help you off-road like Trail Control and one peddle trail drive

Advertisement

The Raptor is interesting in that both it and the Raptor R return for 2024, but only the Raptor is listed with the other trims. The Raptor R is presented as more of a package. To get the Raptor R, you have to select the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and then agree to a $31,575 price increase. Fully loaded, the Raptor R is the most expensive F-150 you can buy. Aside from that $30,000+ increase and selecting options like a panoramic roof and Code Orange trim, you’re looking at $114,970 for a loaded F-150 Raptor R.

Advertisement

10 / 10