Here's Pricing For Every Trim Of The 2024 Ford F-150

The XL is the fleet buyers’ darling and the cheapest way into the F-150 lineup. That near $37,000 starting price gets you standard features like a 12-inch touchscreen with SYNC, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED headlights and the 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine — which is the new standard engine on most F-150 trims for 2024. The 2.7 is surprisingly not standard with the regular cab and 6 1/2' bed, the 5.0-liter V8 is. The 2.7 is only standard on the larger cabs.

Advertisement

Still , the price isn’t cheap. That $36,570 is for a no option, regular cab with the standard 6 1/2' bed. If you want the XL Super Cab with the 6 1/2' foot bed, that’s going to start at $41,480. That bed length is also the only one available with the Super Cab. It’ll be $43,515 for the SuperCrew with the 5 1/2' bed. Tack on another $5,690 ($49,205) if you want the SuperCrew with the 6 1/2' bed. All in if you skip the accessories and choose major options, a fully loaded F-150 XL SuperCrew will set you back $53,275.