The New Ford F-150 Knows When It's Being Stolen

The current Ford F-150 is about halfway through it’s life now and that means its time for a bit of a sprucing up. While the standard trucks comes with more driving assistance systems, the real big upgrades are focused on Ford’s performance models, the Raptor and Tremor.

Your everyday F-150 now comes with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost standard with the option to bump it up to 3.5-liter EcoBoost or 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid. Towing can hit 13,500 pounds, on the F-150 SuperCrew 6.5'box when it’s equipped with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6, according to the automaker. The max available payload is 2,455 pounds. Also now standard is the 12 inch captive touchscreen which will display all sorts of video and warnings for you from 10 driver safety assistance systems. BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving system, is also available on the F-150 as an upgrade at any time during the truck’s life. Ford F-150 owners also now have the option to get Stolen Vehicle Services enabled on their F-150s. SVS not only finds your stolen vehicle, but can alert you if someone messes with your truck.

Ford also announced a fancy new tailgate—the pro access tailgate—that gives owners a 100 degree swinging door in the regular tailgate so you don’t have to flop the back open for every little thing. Neat!

Now for the real deals: The Tremor is in for some interesting updates. The Tremor now has a very cool-looking “coast-to-coast” grille and optional modular front bumper which allows owners to plug in accessories such as light bars and winches. The Raptor, meanwhile, gained FOX Dual Live Valve shocks for even more furious high-speed off-roading than before. The Raptor also gets the optional modular front bumper, though you’d be saying goodbye to the standard forged tow-hooks. Some new paint colors, updated grille on the Lariat and Platinum trims, and some new graphics rounds out this Ford F-150 refresh.