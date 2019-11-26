Here's Our Best Look Yet At The 2021 Volkswagen GTI

The Volkswagen GTI is a signifier of good taste in cars. As one of the most well-rounded hot hatchbacks on the market, when you see one, you can safely assume its owner likes to have fun behind the wheel. Now that a new Volkswagen Golf is out, it’s no great surprise to learn what the next GTI will look like, but we’re happy to see it anyway.

This set of spy photos from Europe reveals the new GTI hard at work during winter testing. Compared to the standard Golf, this nearly undisguised prototype has dual exhausts, what appears to be a more aggressive front fascia, some really nice wheels, and... well, I think that’s about it.

It’s a GTI. We know what we’re in for here. I assume it will have the customary red trim up front as well.

As we’ve reported before, it’s unconfirmed whether the regular new Golf will make it to the U.S. market or not—we’re so down on small cars right now that it might not be worth it. But the GTI and Golf R are confirmed for us, and that’s great news.

On the GTI, we’re expecting a 2.0-liter turbo four pumping out something like 250 horsepower, front-wheel drive, and an upscale interior to go along with all the sharp handling we’ve all become accustomed to. VW may be going harder than most on electrification, but it’s got some fun gasoline-using vehicles up its sleeve for now as well.

You gonna buy one? I bet a bunch of you are.

