Car values are up—way up. As the chip shortage leaves brands unable to put completed new models on showroom floors, dealers are desperately turning to you, the used car owner, to bring in your car to trade- in or sell. Luckily, t he whole supply and demand situation is coming out in the owner’s favor, with s ome model values rising by at least 30 percent. Additional good news: vehicles with higher mileages are no longer a dealbreaker.

We asked readers how much their cars are worth right now. Whether they will “YOLO” this opportunity to seek a new ride, or just enjoy the knowledge of this unexpected appreciation of their daily drivers, t hese were their answers.