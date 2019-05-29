Six years after the reveal of the mild-hybrid LaFerrari hypercar, Ferrari is scheduled to debut a new hybrid supercar later today, which appears to have leaked a few hours early on Instagram.

As you can tell by the watermark in the post from the Instagram account _secondgear_ the photo seems to have been initially published on the @Varryx_ Instagram account, which still shows up in a Google search as “The Supercar Stalker,” but now only leads you to a “Page Not Found” on Instagram’s website, suggesting the account has been suspended or deleted.

Ferrari published teasers of the upcoming hybrid supercar to its social media pages yesterday, hinting at the new car’s debut sometime today:

German publication Auto Motor und Sport reported that the new car was capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just two seconds, with 1,000 horsepower from a V8 engine and three electric motors, which sounds similar to the current Acura NSX’s setup at least on paper. Former Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed development of a hybrid V8 car last year.

According to the Instagram post, the car is rumored to be called the SF90, and is the the first car to reflect Ferrari’s strategy of electrifying many of the models in its lineup going forward.

And it appears to look like just about every other Ferrari. Good job?