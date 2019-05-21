Chances are, if you like cars and use the internet, you’ve heard some rumors about Ferrari’s new hybrid supercar. With its May 31 release date rolling up fast, those rumors have picked up speed—and, also, plenty of electric motors.



German magazine Auto Motor und Sport got its hands on a leaked invitation to the launch event, and reports that the hybrid supercar will be able to go from 0-62 mph in two seconds. While the truth of the matter remains to be seen, a time like that would make the Ferrari one of the fastest accelerating cars in the world.

The German publication sets the price for one of these bad boys at €600,000 (or, $668,750 USD)—which was about what the Enzo cost when new, or about half what the LaFerrari originally ran you.

The car will have 1,000 horsepower, as Auto Motor und Sport reports, from both a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine and three electric motors positioned at key points around the car—two in the front and the third in the transmission.

This is, oddly, just how the current NSX is set up.

Maybe the days of the original NSX pushing Ferrari to improve its cars are here again.