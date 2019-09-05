Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Cars Evolution (YouTube)

For a very long time, the Audi RS6 Avant was the forbidden fruit of wagon nerds in North America. It was the bitchin’ German battle-wagon that we could only eye enviously from across the Atlantic. Here’s a walk through them all, right up to the 2020 RS6 Avant, which we can finally have.

The always-delightful Cars Evolution uploaded a new video yesterday, showing us every generation of the RS6 Avant since its birth in 2002 until now. To date, I’ll hold that the V10-powered RS6 Avants were some of the coolest wagons ever made. Who stuffs a V10 into a station wagon, anyways? Crazy people!

What’s extremely fun is that you also get to hear each car’s engine note. The V10 could have been a little more burbly for me, but the V8s sounded absolutely ace, especially in the later generations.

Just last month, it was announced the latest-generation RS6 Avant will indeed be coming here to face against the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. It looks excellent. I can’t wait to see them on the road.

Have a look at Cars Evolution’s video below.