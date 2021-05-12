Here's All 185 Inches Of The Stunning Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Photo : Genesis

Genesis teased the world with a hot shooting brake version of its compact Genesis G70 luxury sedan, and then it broke all of our hearts by confirming the model was headed straight to Europe. You can wash the pain away now with the fully-revealed car, which looks just as good as last week’s teasers promised.

Photo : Genesis

When Hyundai decided to spin Genesis off from its a single sports car to a new luxury sedan, and then into its own entire luxury automaker, it was going to have be bold to get any attention. While we had a lot of respect for the Genesis G70 sedan for initially offering a six-speed manual transmission when it went on sale, ultimately that was abandoned due to poor sales. So it’s no wonder the automaker isn’t even going to try us with a shooting brake.

Photo : Genesis

The European G70 shooting brake, and they’re calling it that and not a wagon so I’m going with it, is fundamentally the same as the G70 sedan, except Genesis claims it now has 40 percent more cargo volume in the back. The automaker developed the model exclusively for Europe as a sign of its “dedication” to the market after announcing plans to introduce sales in the region this summer.

Photo : Genesis

In America, the G70 is available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine worth 252 horsepower or a 3.3-liter V6 worth 365 HP, though the Genesis press releases make no mention of European power or pricing just yet.

If I was a European and Genesis tried to dedicate this car to me, I’d be very flattered and ultimately probably pretty broke.