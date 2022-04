I love a hot hatch, and I’m sure many of you reading this will agree that they can be some of the most fun squashed into the smallest automotive package. But what if a manufacturer messes up the hot hatch formula?



In that case, you might end up with one of the worst hot hatchbacks ever made. So to find out which hot hatch through history could claim this title, we turned to you.

On Friday, we asked, “What’s the worst hot hatch of all time?” Here are some of the best answers we received.