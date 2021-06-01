Here Are Your Dream Two-Car Garages

Image : Mazda

A two-car garage is the chance to achieve that perfect life-fun balance. You need s omething that has enough room to haul your family and their things in and then something you can haul ass in or have fun in. I’m not even talking about something insanely expensive — a dream garage can be totally attainable . To me, that perfect balance would be a luxury vehicle like the Genesis GV80 that has enough room for me and my family to ride in comfortable luxury and a weekend canyon carver like my favorite Miata RF.



We asked readers what was their dream two-car garage. These were their answers.