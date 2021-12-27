“The obsession over acceleration in electric vehicles as if that’s all that matters, especially SUVs and trucks. I don’t give a shit about how fast the 0-60 is in the new Hummer, Lightning, SUV, etc.

“Especially for the trucks. It just seems like everyone can’t stop focusing on that, rather than give me real world data I’m going to care about every day. How loud is it on the road? How comfortable is the suspension? Realistically do I need to hire an electrician to install a charger at my house? How much range will it lose if it’s not plugged in or used for 3-4 days? How’s the towing? How far can I tow say, 5,000lbs before needing a recharge?”

“I know some of this just isn’t known yet because they just aren’t out yet/haven’t been out long enough to answer all these questions. But damnit, 0-60 times don’t matter in a fucking truck, how is it to live with every day?”