1985 Chevrolet Astro Van Commercial

(In lieu of a photo, watch this monument to the ’80s and the Chevy Astro!)

1986 Chevy Astro. The gauges looked like they were made out of the remnants of a duel between plastic and cardboard, and the passenger footwell had barely enough room for one foot, let alone two.

Advertisement

Submitted by: scramboleer

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Jaguar XK8

Jaguar XK8

Image for article titled Here Are The Worst Car Interiors You&#39;ve Ever Been In
Photo: Jaguar

Jag XK8, just an amorphous blob, the interior manifestation of the worst of 90s “melted bar of soap” styling. Also, looks like something only old white guys is sansabelt slacks (think Ted Knight in Caddyshack, white shoes and polyester pants) would think of as fancy and fashionable.

Advertisement

Submitted by: glemon

And a counterpoint...

This car is pure sex. You’re out of your fucking mind.

Submitted by: Flavortown69 [user name checks out]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Dodge Journey

Dodge Journey

Image for article titled Here Are The Worst Car Interiors You&#39;ve Ever Been In
Photo: Dodge

Dodge Journey.

It is like this but on the inside:

[...]

All-time worst car candidate... but lets just talk about the shifter.

[...]

Notice how the PRND is basically cartoon letters. Worse, the void space for P, R, and D in the letter is just electrical tape blacking out the cartoon moldings.. The quality shows for an item you look/touch every time (and more) you get into the vehicle.

Then you look up from the horrific shifter with mismatched bubble letters and see, “oh good lord, I am in a Dodge Journey. My life is bad.” because the cartoon goes on forever. Hard lines around the steering wheel, blob ovals around the HVAC, circles for the controls, and even Dodge didn’t even know the screensize for the console.

[...]

It is like the Dodge designers decided to take a mid-90 Ford Taurus exterior, apply it to the interior so that those tradingin their 1998 Taurus would feel at home.

Advertisement

Submitted by: FutureDoc

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Dodge Durango And Contemporary Chrysler Cars

Dodge Durango And Contemporary Chrysler Cars

Image for article titled Here Are The Worst Car Interiors You&#39;ve Ever Been In
Photo: Dodge

Any Cerberus-era Chrysler product - this was the saddest era of cost-cutting and bottom-line design, at least in my conscious memory.

Here’s the interior of the one I’m most familiar with - a 2008 Dodge Durango SLT. We used one as a parts shuttle at an old job, so I ended up spending a lot of time behind the wheel.

To call the design “uninspired” would be a compliment. Every expense was spared for every component of this cabin. The plastics are hard, yet flimsy, the seats felt like folded bedsheets laid over cardboard and were about as supportive, the steering wheel was uncomfortably thick, complete with mold flash, that weird pebbled texture, and a strangely slippery feel that always made it unpleasant to hold. The overall design was like that of an industrial product - cold and and straightforward, deliberately artless, styled with an outright contempt for the senses. I guess its job as a work truck was the best way to experience it. I can’t imagine how depressing a road trip in this would have been for those who used it as a family car.

It did ride quite nicely, so there’s that.

Submitted by: Aldairion

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Chevrolet HHR

Chevrolet HHR

Image for article titled Here Are The Worst Car Interiors You&#39;ve Ever Been In
Photo: Chevrolet

I always have to mention one of my rental Chevy HHRs because barbs in the plastic surrounding of the door and corner mirror angle actually made one of my fingers bleed. The design is the usual anodyne fare from GM in the Naughties, but the quality and finishing of the materials was truly appalling. And the visibility was also pretty crappy, not to mention the worst handling of any car I’ve ever driven this side of a 1973 Land Rover Defender...

Advertisement

Submitted by: GTO62

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Porsche 911 And Other Stuttgart Models From The 2000s

Porsche 911 And Other Stuttgart Models From The 2000s

Image for article titled Here Are The Worst Car Interiors You&#39;ve Ever Been In
Photo: Porsche

Just a quick reminder of how bad Porsche interiors used to be in the early naughts:

[...]

Saturns, Chevys, Dodges are at least somewhat excused because they are cheap. Your 2004 911, however, came in at a healthy $75k+

Advertisement

Submitted by: FistFullofNeutral

Advertisement

18 / 18