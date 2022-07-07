Car shows and other automotive events are great. They offer you a front row seat to the latest models, the best racing action and some iconic cars from throughout history. They’re also a great spot for some people watching.



While you’re out observing your fellow car fans, you might overhear a snippet of conversation, or two. And some of those nuggets of chatter can be pretty strange.

So we asked you for some of the strangest conversations you’ve ever overheard at an automotive event. here are some of the best submissions we received.