No matter what form it takes, motor racing is the pinnacle of driving abilities. Where rally is like automotive acrobatics or drag racing is an all-out sprint, every racing series showcase an array of driving talent.

But you’ve probably driven a fair bit and worked out a decent skillset. That means you could take on a race track, right? And if you did, which would you go for?

Well that’s what we wanted to find out last week, when we asked you “What motor race do you think you’d stand a chance at?” Here are some of the best responses we got back.