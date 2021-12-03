“In the not too distant future, all the cars are electric (but also still have some combustion engine rumble).

“The rich ride around in gloss black suicide door Lincolns.

“The Time Keepers ride around in matte black Dodge Challengers with some funky grilles on the front and rear.

“Only features as background, the Time Keepers also drive some matte black Ram Chargers.

“And finally, one of the gangsters in the movie drives around in a bright orange bustle back Seville.”