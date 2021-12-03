Seeing great cars on screen isn’t exclusive to racing flicks. That’s right, some epic dramas, hilarious comedies and thrilling spy movies can also hide automotive gems.
That’s why we asked you what non-car-focused movies feature the best cars. Here’s a selection of your top picks.
Repo Man
“Repo Man has a pretty good ensemble American car cast:
“- 1964 Falcon Futura convertible
“- 1964 Chevrolet Malibu
“- 1965 Mustang Fastback
“- 1970 Pontiac Firebird
“- 1971 AMC Matador
“- 1971 Chevrolet Impala
“- 1973 Ford Ranchero
“- 1975 Cadillac Eldorado
“Apparently, Chrysler didn’t meet the look they were going for.”
That’s a whole lot of retro Americana for one film. Makes revisiting this 1980s sci-fi flick this weekend an appealing proposition.
Suggested by: Nick D’Amato (Facebook)
Road House
“Road House. Dalton has a gorgeous Mercedes 560SEC, then gets a ‘65 Riviera. Of course the douchebag of the movie, Wesley, has a Foxbody Mustang. And then there’s the best vehicle of all, Bigfoot.”
For anyone not in the know, Bigfoot is a Ford monster truck that was built specifically for its appearance in Road House by off-road experts Bigfoot 4X4.
Suggested by: redraidereducator
Dazed And Confused
“Dazed And Confused has an amazing American muscle lineup!”
Dazed And Confused has far too many great cars to list them all. Our top picks in the movie include a Chevrolet Impala, Ford Mustang, Oldsmobile Six, Pontiac GTO, Ford Maverick, Plymouth Duster and VW Transporter. Definitely a good watch for any car fans!
Suggested by: Sam Steele (Facebook)
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
“I’d say Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood is up there; from the classic Americana cruising the boulevards, to Tate’s Porsche, to the weird stuff at the Movie Ranch…”
Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie tells of an actor and stunt double in search of fame and fortune. Along the way, they stumble across classic 60s cars from the likes of Porsche, Ford, Dodge and Mercury.
Suggested by: @DanTheWheelMan (Twitter)
Sixteen Candles
“John Hughes had a fantastic feel for cars in his films – not just Bueller, but through his entire output.
“Go back to his first one, Sixteen Candles. An upscale Chicago suburb in the early ‘80s would be full of midrange domestics (Buicks, Mercurys) with the odd sprinkling of foreign stuff. The rich kid drives a Porsche 944, his parents have a not-new-but-flashy Rolls tucked away. The beefy football players have an old Lincoln. It’s all pitch-perfect.”
Great car casting in the background of a movie can really make it. And John Hughes has always been great at filling his scenes with epic, period cars.
Suggested by: geistkoenig
Bad Boys II
“Bad Boys 2. That 70 Dodge Coronet. 👌 chefs kiss. The Ferrari Mike Lowry drives was pretty sweet as well.”
Will Smith has appeared alongside some great cars in his movies, and Bad Boys II is no exception. As well as the Dodge and Ferrari, the movie also features a Chevy Nova, Dodge Super Bee, and yet another Ford Mustang.
Suggested by: Geoffrey Roth (Facebook)
In Time
“In the not too distant future, all the cars are electric (but also still have some combustion engine rumble).
“The rich ride around in gloss black suicide door Lincolns.
“The Time Keepers ride around in matte black Dodge Challengers with some funky grilles on the front and rear.
“Only features as background, the Time Keepers also drive some matte black Ram Chargers.
“And finally, one of the gangsters in the movie drives around in a bright orange bustle back Seville.”
Rather than an unrealistic future where we all get around in flying cars and jet packs, this vision of futuristic transportation seems a lot more realistic. The 2011 movie has a seriously cool Lincoln Continental, electric Jaguar and an imposing Ford F-700.
Suggested by: magnumsrt8
Romeo + Juliet
“Baz Lurhman’s Romeo + Juliet has really interesting cars.”
Another movie filled with classic Chevys is Baz Luhrman’s retelling of the Shakespeare classic. There’s also something for Ford, Dodge and Mercury fans to enjoy, as well as an excellent Mitsubishi 3000 GT.
Suggested by: Lisa Holdsworth (Facebook)
No Country For Old Men
“I had to pause No Country For Old Men to appreciate all the killer period off-road trucks from the scene where Llewellyn finds the drug deal gone south. The rest of the movie also has some other killer cars in it too.”
A great film for any fan of old, rusting pickup trucks. The Chevy Blazer is a personal favorite from this bleak drama.
Suggested by: @DezTheOpossum (Twitter)
Goodfellas
“Goodfellas, spans from the 50s to 80s lots of classics and cars that you usually don’t see. Plus it starts with a body in the trunk.”
This list wouldn’t be complete without Goodfellas, which packs in classic Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets and other retro icons.
