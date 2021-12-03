The Fast and Furious series is great: I t brings together ridiculous stunts, exotic locations and a loose storyline that’s all held together by the message of family. It’s fun, what’s not to like. Oh, and there’s some incredible cars throughout the 10 films we’ve had so far.



While the series is packed with American muscle cars, Japanese import machines and even a stunning Ford Escort, it isn’t just car-crazed movies that can have some great machines on screen. So what about those films and TV shows that aren’t centered around cars, which of those feature surprisingly great cars?

That’s what we’re on the lookout for today, we want to know what non-car-focused movies and TV shows have the best cars in them?

The obvious choices to run for are iconic movies like Back To The Future, any James Bond flick, or one of the countless Batman films. All of these movies have some of the most iconic on-screen cars of all time as integral characters to their plot.

But if you take a step back from flicks that put a car front and center, and think about the movies or TV shows that have a surprising number of great cars as set dressings, what can you come up with?

The white Lamborghini Countach from Wolf of Wall Street springs to mind, as does Lady Penelope’s bright pink Rolls Royce in Thunderbirds. Or, what about the Bluesmobile from Blues Brothers, and who can forget the Ferrari California from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off?

What other suggestions have you got for great on-screen vehicles from movies that aren’t actually about cars? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll round up the best suggestions later on today.