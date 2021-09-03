The new Nissan Juke. The 2nd generation of it is sooo cool looking. It looks like if they took the original Juke, made it cool, and designed it to look like a spaceship.

Granted it doesn’t come with the 1.6 turbocharged engine anymore (it comes with a 3 cylinder turbo making around 115 hp) but it comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT which is miles better than the CVT the old model came with. But America doesn’t get that or the new Note (Versa Note in the US) either.

Nissan decided to kill 2 of its most interesting and great selling cars for a boring dull blob known as the Kicks, which is basically a taller sitting, worse driving Versa Note that happens to be even uglier and slower than the Juke it also replaced.

I would love to drive this thing.