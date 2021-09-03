Premium vans meant for chauffeured luxury are a thing, particularly in Asia. One of the more interesting luxury vans that the U.S. will never get is the recently introduced Hyundai Staria. It can seat up to 11 passengers in two different wheelbase sizes and can be had with either four-cylinder diesel with a manual (!) or a V6 engine. If you want ultra-luxury you can get it in a two-passenger configuration with two second-row captains chairs and tons of rear-seat room.
We asked readers what they thought were the most interesting models not sold in America. These were their answers.
