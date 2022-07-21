A lot has changed in car design over the past 22 years. Since the turn of the century, hybridization and electrification have taken over and helped shape the vehicles we see out on the road today.

But we wondered if there was any one vehicle that had done more to sway the minds of car builders and buyers so far in the 21st century. So we turned to you and asked what you think is the most important car to come out so far this century.

And from electric vehicles to utility trucks, we were inundated with some excellent suggestions. So sit back, relax and take a look through your picks for the most important cars of the 21st century.