A car can be great, or excellent or even the ultimate driving machine, and still not be the right one for you. Many so-called enthusiast cars won’t always the right choice for every single person, and there’s a bunch of beloved machines that will just never work out for certain car lovers.

Car people love to say that the Mazda Miata is always the answer. But in reality, t he Miata doesn’t quite belong in every enthusiasts’ driveway, even if the car gets near-universal praise.

We asked our readers what were the great cars they’d never own, despite knowing that these machines are great, and these were their answers: