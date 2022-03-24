“The first major repair I ever did was an alternator replacement on a 1995 Nissan Sentra. (I’m sure we all did oil and wipers before a major repair.)

“The car actually died on me coming home from my job, since I had no sense being 17 and all, and left me stranded on some backroads in rural PA. I had it towed to the local mechanic who quoted my broke teenage ass $400 to replace it.

“Being the idiot I was at that age, I called the local parts store and found out the part cost ~$100. So I had the shop charge the battery, drove the Sentra home, bought a Haynes manual and an alternator, then replaced it with my Dad’s ancient SK round head socket set.

“I miss that car. It was gutless, slightly water damaged, and had no tach. But it was manual and felt like you were going a million miles an hour everywhere because you could drive it at 10/10 without breaking any laws. Plus, parts were cheap, and the pick-a-part yards were full of them.

“My dad used to tell stories about modifying a GTO back in the day but never worked on his cars when I was growing up. I assisted with a lot of other things like finishing carpentry and electrical work around the house though. Which is why I figured I could replace something like the alternator.

“That repair is also what I credit with kickstarting my post college career as an A&P (that and a global recession. An A&P and a pulse will get you work no matter what.) Machines just fly instead of roll and the repair documentation is a whole lot better.”