There’s a whole host of different roles across the automotive space. From race team wheel gunner and Rolls-Royce pinstriper, to industry marketing executive or bus driver. Truly, everyone can find their place in this world of cars.
But, not all these jobs were created equal. So, we asked you what the easiest job in the automotive space was. Here are some of your answers.
Race Team Owner
“The owners of F1 teams. Drink Champagne, cash checks, repeat.”
Surely by the time you reach the point of team ownership, you have someone else running the show and little to do yourself? Heck, by this level of wealth you probably do very few daily tasks for yourself and may even employ someone just clean your teeth for you.
Suggested by: rockympls
SUV Designer
“Whoever designs SUVs. I mean there’s not much to do when you draw an egg.”
Now, we’re firm believers that there can be something good in any car if you look hard enough. Except SUVs, they’re all just the same bland box riding on a slightly raised chassis. So yes, this has to be an easy gig.
Suggested by: Jason Petty (Facebook)
Quality Control Expert
“Tesla panel gap QC department. I can only imagine that they’ve found a secret spot in the gigafactory to park a gigacouch and a gigakegerator and just spend their days shooting the breeze.”
Tesla makes a lot of cars, and that is a tough and impressive feat for what is still a relatively new automaker. But, there’s been reports of lapses in quality control at the electric car maker, so maybe whoever’s in that role is sleeping on the job?
Suggested by: agb5
Car Salesperson
“If you’re a hopeless nerd for cars and are gifted with being good with people, Car sales (at the right dealership) is by far the easiest job in the world. Ninety percent of my job is simply answering questions about vehicles, taking good photos, and writing paperwork.
“Ten percent of my actual job time is spent off my ass, tops. In fact, if you are willing to do any work at all (I put used vehicles up on lifts and send photos and videos of undercarriage condition, leaks or lack thereof) you can excel and make very good money, with zero actual skills or education.”
This poster paints the life of a car salesperson in a very nice light! Maybe we should all give it a go, until the online car market takes away the need for in-person dealerships.
Suggested by: caddywompis
Jalopnik Writer
“Writer at Jalopnik – clearly they aren’t obligated to try very hard.”
“We’re not obligated to, no. But we do!” argued Jalopnik’s own Jason Torchinsky while he contemplated whether he should write a deep-dive into headlight design or another autonomous driving expose.
Suggested by: Chuck Sisunik (Facebook)
Lobbyist For Big Car
“Lobbyists. Get paid by automotive giants to wine and dine gov’t officials. That’s your job. Make phone calls and take Congress on vacation.”
Apparently lobbyists are professionals employed to influence political decisions. But, from the outside it definitely looks like it just involves expensive holidays, bougie dinners and sweet-talking politicians on the company card.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Car Show Presenter
“The laziest has to be Jay Leno, since he never has to leave his warehouse, the cars are just brought to him, or he already owns them... also, he never has to pick out an outfit.”
Many posters took offense to our decision to include James May as the cover image in our initial question as he has the arduous task of working alongside Jeremy Clarkson. So for that, I’m sorry.
But instead, some posters thought Jay Leno actually lives the easy life out of the high-profile automotive presenters.
Suggested by: mikeofla
Iconic Car Designer
“Obvious answer is obvious. Porsche 911 designer.”
Sure, the design of the 911 has remained constant, but why mess with an icon? For this answer, see also “The same guy that designs the Wrangler every decade,” as suggested by mikeofla.
Suggested by: majordawlish
Ex-CEO Of A Car Company
“I would say Ex-CEO.
“Year 1. Get hired for a $50 million bonus
“Year 2. Make random decisions that throw the company stock in the toilet.
“Year 3. Get paid $100 million to quick screwing things up
“Year 4. All that stock options you got on Year 2 rebounds enough to make serious money
“Where do I send my application for that job?”
Sounds like a pretty tidy gig if you ask me. I’d be happy to take a bit of corporate embarrassment to never need to work again.
Suggested by: yeardley68
BMW Blinker Installer
“Factory worker who’s in charge of installing blinkers on BMW’s when the customer orders it.”
Maybe not the easiest job in the BMW factory, but it could definitely be the role with the least responsibility. Because really, how many BMW drivers will notice if their indicators don’t work?
