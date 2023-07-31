Here Are The Cars You Would Drive Through The Climate Apocalypse

The climate apocalypse is nigh. Just ask any Texan. Or, if your opinion of the Lone Star State and its residents is less than flattering, then ask any scientist worth their salt. Earth is undergoing indisputable changes, and our habits and behaviors have definitely played a role. So, we wanted to know what your vehicles of choice would be when things start to look a bit too Thunder Dome.



Advertisement

But the answers were less Mad Max, less Mazda Miata, less Hyundai, and more Waterworld. It turns out a lot of you are planning to retire to a life of leisure on the water if climate change ever goes too far.

We may or may not be past that point of no return, and it’s not clear whether we might have to bail or flee in some form sooner rather than later. Let’s hope not. In any case, we asked Jalopnik readers what their getaway vehicle would be in the climate apocalypse and these were their answers: