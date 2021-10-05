Some cars get pampered and cared for for decades and some live short lives that end in the junkyard or crusher.
We asked readers what cars on sale today will never be collectibles. Here are their answers.
Made for people who think change for the sake of change is unconditionally good, and don’t see any value in keeping something old. By choosing that market, Tesla has ensured their cars will be more “recyclable” than “classic” when they get old.
Suggested by: Daniel Camacho (Facebook)
Collectability comes down to looks, and this car is ugly — but somehow, in a completely forgettable way (unlike the Aztek or the PT Cruiser, which were at least the culmination of some sort of vision).
Suggested by: CarrerCrytharis
Did you even know they released this car? That it’s a different model entirely than the Rogue? That it fits some spot that allegedly exists between the Kicks and Rogue? That it replaced the quirky Juke? No, neither did anyone else. It’s a disposable appliance that will never have a single fan or admirer.
Suggested by: caddyak
While it’s not technically on sale yet, the 2022 Subaru WRX will not, IMHO, ever be a sought after car. Like the WRX of the early aughts, the 2021 will be far more desirable than the crossover-y overly body clad thing that will grace the dealer showrooms next year.
Suggested by: Dad Swag
The SUVs that were a complete departure from what made previous versions great. I’m talking about stuff like the Pathfinder and Blazer. They used to be great off-road trucks, BOF, and the originals will be and probably are already somewhat collectible. But the unibody versions that are just another sad crossover will never be that way.
Suggested by: savethemanualsbmw335ix
It’s a small car, cheap. Abundant. And utterly forgettable; It has no sporting credentials, it’s not something people dream of or lust after. It’s a car that you see, but you never notice; They’re everywhere, ubiquitous. They comprise corporate fleets of runabouts and transport vehicles for samples and junior management, for field techs and sales forces.
Once these cars have hit their mileage caps, they’ll go to auction, be bought by shady fly-by-night used car dealers, languish on the lot, and then be picked up for cut-rate by parents who want to gift a car for good grades.
Then once something desirable comes up, or it’s wrecked due to the driver texting while driving, or left under a tree while kiddo goes off to college in a town with transit, it’ll get moldy, covered in sap, and turn into an eyesore. A wrecker will come and pick it up, and it’ll go to the scrapyard, to be pressed and dismantled and melted down to live on as new cars.
Nobody will preserve the Accent. Nobody will have an emotional bond to a 1.6 litre GDI mounted to a six speed slushbox. Nobody will pine for the just-not-enough cargo space or the seats that don’t quite fold flat enough.
The Hyundai Accent is a car built to be forgotten and then die in the crusher.
Suggested by: vectorsprint
The truth is, the vast majority of cars are never going to be collectible (looking at you 4cyl, 4 door sedans), so I am going to give an example of one that probably should be, but won’t be, the Hyundai Veloster N. By most accounts it is a good car, but I think the fact that its a Hyundai will keep it from ever getting serious attention.
Suggested by: Farty McSprinkles
That is a hard one because I remember a lot of unliked cars from my childhood that now have a collector or cult status. With the Radwood and overall 80s-90s nostalgia, there are some fairly regular going for crazy money. Some of the ones that come to mind are AMC Pacers, Chrysler K-Car based cars, Chrysler Minivans, AMC Eagles, GM G Body cars, XJ Cherokees, Volvo 240's. A tv show or movie can make a dud of a car into something desirable for many, like the the AMC Pacer (Waynes World), DeLorean (BTTF), Pontiac Aztec (Breaking Bad).
With that, I would say the Dodge Journey. Of the cars in the crossover category, it was not one of the better ones. It was outdated and cheap looking when it came out. It’s design was not desirable at any point, so it did not even age well. They always sold below MSRP with easy and subprime credit. If you needed to haul around a lot of kids and could not get a loan for a Highlander, Outback or even a Sorrento, there’s always the Journey. If your parents hauled you around in a Journey, your childhood was not likely the happiest. Sorry to those who have the misfortune of having one of these as your family vehicle. If your family has one of these and does not meet the above criteria, bless you for having the financial restraint not to purchase something more desirable. I hope the money saved is being put to use for higher purposes.
The Journey went out of production last year after being on the market since 2009 with very few changes.
Suggested by: mountain_runner
Any and all modern trucks. Our kids are going to look back at these bloated monstrosities and they’re going to look at us and say what the actual fuck were you thinking? Why were you justifying this thing to commute to work?
Look at one of these things, completely removed from their original mission of basic work vehicle, with leather interiors and ridiculous pricetags and fancy wheels, the Cummins diesel for extra street cred... they’re the new Harley Davidson, a piece of blue collar cosplay for folks who wear leather soled shoes to work.
And just like the fancy china and silver your mom is saving, no one in future generations is going to want it.
Suggested by: buckfiddious
Due to the speed the technology is making the newest one obsolete and there isn’t anything particularly stylistically ground breaking on the newest gen to make them stand out which I guess is what they are going for. Having a 15 year old Mazda with 100 miles of range (when it was new!) when everything else has 350+ and has twice the performance just doesn’t really make sense to hold onto.
Suggested by: klone121
