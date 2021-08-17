The infamous Sith are a ruthless bunch, but they’re not altogether wrong. Sometimes all you need is power, though maybe not quite unlimited power. More than a few good cars could have been great cars if only they’d have come from the factory with a little more oomph .



One of the most famous example of this, of course, is the Subaru BRZ and its stablemate, the Toyota 86. These may not have needed more power, all things considered, but car people love to argue about it. We can’t agree on whether it really was underpowered or not, and we’d imagine it’ll be one of those car debates that goes on for a long time . The car had just enough power, if you ask me. I think it was lacking in other important places, like chassis rigidity but it’s power was fine.

We asked our readers to tell us what cars needed more power and these were their answers:

