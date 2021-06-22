Here Are The Car Events You're Going To This Year

I am excited to get back into amateur track days, especially events run by , a group of automotive enthusiasts from the design, construction, and real estate community in the Washington DC area. This group originally started holding sailboat races in the Chesapeake bay to raise money for the which is an amazing charity that provides scholarships and other programs for first-generation college students. About 15 years ago, the organizers noticed that there were lots of car people in the group and decided to put together bi-annual track day meetups at Summit Point Motorsports Park.

The event is designed for people of all skill levels to drive and explore the limits of their own vehicles with licensed instructors and in a controlled setting and since most people know each other from work, it is a very fun and festive event. You will see everything from a stock Civic Si to a Bizzarini, Ferrari, Ford GT, Porsche G3, and of course a modded GTi with more power than a Lambo. I went to my first event five years ago in my Subaru Legacy GT (stock except for high-performance brake pads) and was instantly hooked. After a few track days and a year or two, I made my way from beginner through intermediate and into the advanced group while also trading in my quick but loosely sprung Legacy GT for a new track weapon, a Spec.B with plenty of power, suspension, and brake modifications for track use.

The last time I was at the track was roughly 7 years ago when I sold my Spec.B and since then, it seems like something always got in the way of attending another visit whether moving from DC to NYC and now Covid (they now offer Spec Miata race car rentals for track days). But the next event is right before Labor Day and now that I am a bit older and want to get back into amateur racing, it seems like the right time to dust off my helmet and get back behind the wheel!