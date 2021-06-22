Here Are The Car Events You're Going To This Year

The country is almost fully open but some events remain up in the air

Image: Los Angeles International Auto Show

With any luck, I’ll be back at the Los Angeles International Auto Show this year. There was no show for 2020 because of COVID-19, of course, but the show looks to be back on this year for November. Like many of you, I can’t wait to get back to some car events and be among enthusiasts.

We asked readers what car events they planned to go to now that the country is opening back up. These were their answers.

Redline Run

Redline Run

Image: Redline Run (Other)

Was hoping to get into the Redline Run here, but money’s tighter than expected, so I’ll probably stick to cruise nights. Might check out Majestics car show if Kindig is coming back this year, and Drift Wars events are good fun too.

Suggested by: Chance Senger (Facebook)

Colonial Challenge Cup

Colonial Challenge Cup

Image: Colonial Challenger Cup/Facebook (Other)

I am excited to get back into amateur track days, especially events run by , a group of automotive enthusiasts from the design, construction, and real estate community in the Washington DC area. This group originally started holding sailboat races in the Chesapeake bay to raise money for the which is an amazing charity that provides scholarships and other programs for first-generation college students. About 15 years ago, the organizers noticed that there were lots of car people in the group and decided to put together bi-annual track day meetups at Summit Point Motorsports Park.

The event is designed for people of all skill levels to drive and explore the limits of their own vehicles with licensed instructors and in a controlled setting and since most people know each other from work, it is a very fun and festive event. You will see everything from a stock Civic Si to a Bizzarini, Ferrari, Ford GT, Porsche G3, and of course a modded GTi with more power than a Lambo. I went to my first event five years ago in my Subaru Legacy GT (stock except for high-performance brake pads) and was instantly hooked. After a few track days and a year or two, I made my way from beginner through intermediate and into the advanced group while also trading in my quick but loosely sprung Legacy GT for a new track weapon, a Spec.B with plenty of power, suspension, and brake modifications for track use.

The last time I was at the track was roughly 7 years ago when I sold my Spec.B and since then, it seems like something always got in the way of attending another visit whether moving from DC to NYC and now Covid (they now offer Spec Miata race car rentals for track days). But the next event is right before Labor Day and now that I am a bit older and want to get back into amateur racing, it seems like the right time to dust off my helmet and get back behind the wheel!

Suggested by: oddseth

WRC Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally

Image: WRC (Other)

Suggested by: @Ngugi851 (Twitter)

Mustang Club Of America Shows

Mustang Club Of America Shows

Image: Ford Performance

I’m looking forward to displaying my ‘93 Mustang Convertible at the MCA National Show in OP, KS in July!

Suggested by: Go Hawkeyes

Pittsburg Vintage Grand Prix

Pittsburg Vintage Grand Prix

Image: PVGP (Other)

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix late July. One of the biggest car shows I’ve ever seen.

Suggested by: BurgherMan

Leiria Sobre Rodas

Leiria Sobre Rodas

Image: Lieiria Sobre Rodas/Facebook (Other)

Suggested by: @DSF_Fernando (Twitter)

American Speed Festival

American Speed Festival

Image: American Speed Festival (Other)

Just got back from my yearly track weekend (Viper Rendezvous in Hastings, NE). Didn’t end up going last year mostly because I hadn’t gotten my fresh rebuild dyno tuned for top end fueling yet, but was also nice to avoid the crowd in the height of covid worries. Planning to attend the American Speed Festival in Michigan later this year if everything works out. I think it’s aiming to be similar to the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Monterey historics, but closer to me so more convenient, lol.

Suggested by: MoparMap

The Race Of Gentlemen

The Race Of Gentlemen

Image: The Race of Gentlemen (Other)

I’ll be making my way to Wildwood NJ to see some vintage races on the beach this fall for The Race of Gentlemen. After being cooped up so long I want to get out and actually enjoy life a little.

Suggested by: ＡＥＳＴＨＥＴＩＣ

SCCA Solo Nationals

SCCA Solo Nationals

Image: Sports Car Club of America (Other)

Suggested by: Alan Claffie (Facebook)

Austin For F1 At COTA

Austin For F1 At COTA

Image: Circuit Of The Americas (Other)

Trying to go to Austin for F1. Trying to also go to the Historic Festival at Lime Rock labor day weekend. Nothing booked yet but we’ll see...

Suggested by: T Off the New

