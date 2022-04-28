In the annals of automotive history, there have been thousands of automakers. Some are still around, and some very much are not. For the most part these companies are all pretty different. However, one thing unites all of them. At one point or another, these companies made at least one shit car. The old saying is you can’t win them all, and that’s certainly true. But, not all of them made shit cars at quite the same volume.
So, without further ado, these are the car companies you guys think made the fewest shit cars.
This is also my first time doing Answer Of The Day, so bear with me.
Toyota
“What about Toyota?
Have they every built trash? They’ve built lots of appliances, for sure. But have they ever built an objectively bad car?
Corolla, Tercel, Camry, Crown, Cressida, the original truck, T-100, Tundra, Tacoma, FJ (all of them), FJ Cruiser, Hilux, Land Cruiser (all of them), Yaris, Venza, Supra (all of them)... These have been objectively good cars. Maybe they’re not all inspiring to drive but they all are mechanically solid and won’t leave you to die on the side of the road.”
We’re off to a good start with Toyota. You gotta respect a company that makes cars that just work. It’s more than a lot of brands can say. I totally agree with the less-than-inspiring nature of most of them, but credit where credit is due, they make a good vehicle.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Volvo
“Volvo.
They’ve always been pretty solid with the possible exception of some quality issues and parts bin sharing while under Ford’s ownership.
I can’t think of any particular model that stands out as crap.
I still have lust in my heart for the 240GLT Turbo Wagon”
Look at you guys go, another very good answer! And you’re totally right. Volvo has made some great cars in the past (and present). I totally respect the 240GLT Turbo Wagon as a lust-worthy car. For me though, peak Volvo lies with the V70 R Wagon. I just love boxes, what can I say?
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Tesla
“Tesla, I guess? Since the Cybertruck is vaporware it doesn’t count. Everything in production has been fine with no real misses.”
How dare you say the Cybertruck isn’t real? It’s so real, man. Elon said so. It’s gonna be awesome. Faster than a super car, more rugged than a Raptor, shinier than a DeLorean. It’s gonna break the Doug Score, my brother in Christ. Elon is gonna drive one to the Twitter headquarters and start taking ass and kicking names. Just you wait!
Suggested by: IstillmissmyXJ
Honda
“In terms of performance vehicles, Honda usually doesn’t skip a beat on producing a top notch vehicle. Usually extremely reliable as well.”
This right here is a very measured and thought out response. I couldn’t agree more. Honda just makes good shit, my guy. It’s never world-beating, but it’s always reliable and fun. If we’re including Acura in this, the new Integra should be right in line, as well.
Suggested by: Kevin Dunn
Dodge
“If just looking at what they have on sale TODAY: Dodge.
All they have left is the Challenger, Charger, and the Durango. They cut the filler out. So at least in a snap-shot of a range in time, there you go…”
Correct answer. I, as Jalopnik’s resident Challenger apologist, am in love with the thing. It’s just so perfect in every non-objective way. I will protect it to my dying breath. It is my son.
Suggested by: FutureDoc
Mazda
“If we limit ourselves to big manufacturers, it gets complex.
What is a “Trash Car” (I know as the Big 3!)
Is it a car that is horrible to drive today? Or a car that is horrible to keep driving tomorrow? A Toyota Tercel is a trashy car to drive today. But a great car to drive in 10 years when you consider you haven’t spent more than $10 on it for all those years. An Audi V8 Quattro is a great car to drive today, but will be trash when it needs the entire car disassembled to change the timing belt in a couple years.
And given this complex of “good to drive today, but not to expensive to keep driving,” I have one manufacturer that stands out.
Mazda
Mazdas are never horrible to drive when in perfect condition and they are never insanely expensive to keep on the road.”
Another good response! Who doesn’t love a Mazda (other than the Tribute). They’ve got a rich history of some really fascinating cars like the Cosmo, Miata and any of the RX cars. Even today they have a great lineup up winners. They also get bonus points for being pretty. Who doesn’t love that Mazda red?
Suggested by: Hoser68
Citroen
“As Morgan is, quite rightly, already taken and Ariel seems a touch obvious I wil nominate.......Citroen.
Overall, for more than 100 years they have produced more genuinely innovative and good cars than most other companies combined. Also they turned the Eiffel tower into the worlds biggest advert.”
I do like a Citroen, however they’re not sold in America so I’ll never really get a chance to drive one. That knocks them down a peg in my book. But, seeing as this is the “world wide web” I will let it slide. Just know you’re on thin ice for showing me something I cannot have.
The Eiffel Tower advert is cool though. So, the company does get points for that.
Suggested by: Nic
Porsche
“Since I’ve only seen one answer for a company that has made more than one model and more than 1000 units per year, I’m gonna nominate Porsche.
Arguably, their “worst” cars are:
-the 914 which gave the world a cheap excellent handling car in a unique looking package that are still loved by many today.
-the Panamera that pretty much comes out on top of any comparison test with other German/Italian/British sports sedans.
-the Cayenne in which Porsche was handed a platform and turned it into the most Porsche SUV they could, and again comes out on top of nearly every comparison test with contemporaries.
-the Macan (see Cayenne).
Even if you don’t agree with the concept behind a given car, Porsche has never half-assed it. They always strive to build best performing version of whatever segment they are going after.”
Another good offering! Porsche has made some amazing vehicles, and very few bad ones. The 914 was dog shit though. I don’t get how anyone could possibly find one even vaguely appealing. Terrible styling an an agricultural-at-best four popper engine did it absolutely no favors. They’ve since atoned for their sins though.
If you’re wondering what the commenter meant by his first sentence, buckle up. The slides are about to get weird.
Suggested by: MaximilianMen
Elio Motors
“I’d have to go with something like Elio Motors. You can’t make a trash car if your company never got around to making any cars in the first place.”
This is where things really start to go off the rails. I respect the logic behind this answer, even if there isn’t any. Elio Motors is one of my favorite scams, like Theranos or Coronavirus (please know I’m kidding).
Elio Motors does get points for one thing: they share a similar name with my favorite cardboard pizza company. Ellio’s Pizza is just so delightful to eat. Is it pizza? No. It’s Ellio’s. PLUS it’s made a town over from where I grew up. I appreciate that.
We’re really starting to lose the plot here, guys. Yeah the Moroder V16T is awesome as hell, but I’m not sure the company really counts for this question. Whatever, y’all picked it. I’m just the messenger. I guess technically 100 percent of the cars they made weren’t trash.
Suggested by: 89islander
SRT
“SRT of course.
One car built, and it’s automotive perfection.”
Of all the brands listed, this is the one with the most tenuous grasp on actually being one. However, as a Dodge stan, I respect it. I love FCA, man. They were just throwing shit at the wall, hoping to see what stuck. It’s how I live my life now.
Suggested by: V10omous
VEB Sachsenring
VEB Sachsenring - they made one car and it was fantastic!
the Trabant, singularly responsible for liberating more East Germans than any other mode of transport.
I like this answer, because not only did you say it with your chest, it’s not even accurate. That’s dedication I appreciate. They made a whole slew of cars in the Soviet era, not just the Trabant. However, it does absolutely rock. It’s a cotton car, how bitchin’ is that?
Suggested by: Ekgirdi47
Suzuki
“Suzuki?”
Suzuki!
Suggested by: Shawn Scott
Lotus
“Lotus seems like a decent bet”
As a gambling addict (only when playing Uno), I too would say Lotus is a decent bet. They’ve only made one or two bad cars in their timespan (mostly because they’ve only made like six cars total) and even those weren’t that bad. So, take the under and bet on Lotus.
Suggested by: Santiago of Escuderia Boricua
Tucker
“Tucker. One car model and all owners reported being satisfied.”
Cool. So we’re really just gonna stretch the meaning of what being a brand is, aren’t we? Fair enough. Jim Carrey would be thrilled, I guess.
Suggested by: Steven Taylor
Koenigsegg
“Gonna have to go with Koenigsegg.”
I like the simplicity of this answer. It was a good one to go with. Koenigsegg only makes sick cars, because Christian is a madman in all the best ways. He’s like if Elon Musk was good. Go Christian, go!
Suggested by: Elgordo47
Noble
“Noble. If you think any differently, you’re wrong.”
I’ve been wrong many times before. I appreciate how straightforward this answer is. Noble is indeed a car company, and they have made very few bad cars. Even their good cars had Hyundai Sonata taillights. That’s pretty cool if you ask me.