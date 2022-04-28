In the annals of automotive history, there have been thousands of automakers. Some are still around, and some very much are not. For the most part these companies are all pretty different. However, one thing unites all of them. At one point or another, these companies made at least one shit car. The old saying is you can’t win them all, and that’s certainly true. But, not all of them made shit cars at quite the same volume.

So, without further ado, these are the car companies you guys think made the fewest shit cars.

This is also my first time doing Answer Of The Day, so bear with me.