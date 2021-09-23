The c ars are why we watch races, obviously, but the venues where these races take place have become just as iconic as the machines. Most of the places o n this list are familiar to me by way of Gran Turismo or some other racing game, which I likely played with varying degrees of success. OK. Probably badly. Those stupid licenses in Gran Turismo 2 were no joke!



In any case, many readers picked up on the notion that the best racing venue is the one you can actually get to, or the one you can go and drive on yourself. Experiences like those might not be as flashy, but they stay with us.

I think it’s awesome that these venues are not isolated to any one country, and that the best of motorsport spans the whole globe. We asked our readers what the best racing venues are, and these were their answers: