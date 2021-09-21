Motorsport is not just famous for its machines and the drivers that pilot them. It’s also famous for some of the places that racing happens. Monaco, Monte Carlo , and LeMans come to mind immediately. But w hat do you think is the best racing venue ever?



Advertisement

Obviously, the racetrack is a very important feature of a venue, but there’s more to it than that. For example, the Circuit de Monaco is just a street circuit and probably not the best as a track, but it’s still a beloved racing venue overall. It hasn’t been as heavily modified for racing as something like the Circuit de la Sarthe, the track where the 24 Hours of Le Mans is run and it wasn’t purpose-built like the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.



Still, Monaco is lauded as an awesome racing venue. Think of other venues like this, such as Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Or the Isle of Man, too, which is a pilgrimage site for fans of ludicrously fast moto racing.

Venues with newer, more modern racetracks are great , but I’d probably be more drawn to the historic sites I’ve mentioned, at least in theory. I mean, I might want to go to Monaco more than Austin, but, realistically, I’d actually be able to attend a race at the Circuit of the Americas if I just drove there.

I might also be drawn to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where the Mexican Grand Prix is held. CDMX makes for a pretty cool racing venue, and I’d imagine going to a Grand Prix there is a great reason to fly down, in addition to catching a Pumas game in the Estadio Azteca, of course.

Given my limited experience in motorsport, I’ll turn it over to you. What do you think? What’s the best racing venue ever?