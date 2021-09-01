I can’t believe that the Giulia doesn’t sell better. The “quality issues” that everyone talks about are bullshit since most of the people that like to talk about it have never even driven one. Q model aside, the base 4-cylinder with the ZF 8-speed automatic is fucking fabulous. I’d go as far as saying that its formula is perfect as a right-sized, right-powered, RWD sedan that’s stylish and fun as hell to drive.

When the first came out, I was annoyed that there was no in-between powertrain from the base to the Q and that the US was denied the manual transmission. Then I drove one. Not too long after I drove the Q. Both were seriously impressive and are now on the list of cars I need to own. I’m keeping my eye on used Q models and maybe picking one up in a few years as a car to possibly keep at my west coast pad.