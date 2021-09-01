The Chevy SS was so hyped leading up to release that General Motors projected sales of 15,000 to 20,000 per year. After reality set in, the company lowered that estimate to between 2,000 and 3,000. Hundreds were sold a month, and by the time the sedan was discontinued in 2017 — its best year — 4,055 rolled off lots with a total production run of just 12,860 across four model years. Some called it invisible and argued that Malibu-esque styling, plus a high price starting just under $49,000, turned buyers away.
We asked readers what they believed were the best cars nobody bought. These were their answers.
DISCUSSION