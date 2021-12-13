I shop for cars for a living and this has been a tough year to do so. Supply shortages on new cars coupled with rapidly rising prices on used cars have forced a re-evaluation on what really constitutes a “deal.” I was able to score some competitive prices on a few models through a combination of luck, creativity, and good connections.

Prior to summertime things weren’t so bad, but once the supplier shortages really peaked I was honest with folks and told them that sticker price is likely the best deal around. The biggest challenge right now is even finding the right car. I’ve encouraged shoppers to be as flexible as possible and be open to buying from far away, and for some folks, the best path might be a “hold me over car” until things cool down in the next few years.



But it’s not all doom and gloom and it is still possible to score a “competitive” price depending on your level of patience. Here are a few rides that were surprisingly good deals given the circumstances.

