The Volkswagen Arteon Is Your Opportunity For An Awesome Deal

You are probably very tired of reading about the mess that is in the car market right now. Inventory is slim, which means prices are up. Even “regular” cars are being sold for over MSRP, but if you are in the market for a stylish German sedan/hatchback, these discounts on the VW Arteon are a reminder of better times.

Depending on how you look at it, the Volkswagen Arteon can either be a super-stylish but very expensive Passat or a less expensive Audi A5 Sportback. I would argue that the car looks better than either and while most potential buyers will be drawn to the looks, a big hatchback that holds 56 cubic feet of cargo space, the flashy sedan could make for a crossover alternative.

With a starting price of about $37,000 and full-loaded models going for closer to $50,000, the Arteon can be a tough sell for your typical sedan buyer who doesn’t want to drop near-luxury car money on something without a prestige badge.



Just as high demand is driving up prices on popular models, the market has spoken on the oddball Arteon and some serious discounts can be had. With some stores advertising upwards of twenty percent off the MSRP that puts an SE trim car within striking distance of a nicely equipped Accord or moderately equipped compact crossover.



Recently I had a client in Pennsylvania hire me to shop a fully-loaded SEL R line model and while there was a bit of disparity in what some dealers were willing to do versus others, he ended up getting a top-trim car with an $8,000 discount.

This is a challenging market to find a “deal” but that often means being creative and looking for cars that aren’t on the radar of your average buyer. The added bonus in addition to getting a great price is that you won’t be driving the same car as almost everyone else.