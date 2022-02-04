Apparently, there is a fairly important football game happening in about a week. I am not really tuned in to “the sports” but word on the street is that parking for such an event can run you some serious coin, with folks charging upwards of $4800 for a single spot.

You don’t come to Jalopnik for sports news, you would rather us “stick to cars.” So in the spirit of providing sound consumer advice here is a selection of quality automobiles that you could purchase in the LA market instead of dropping almost $5,000 on a silly parking spot.