Here Are A Few YouTube Car Build Shows You Should Be Watching Right Now

Tesla-Swapped 1950 Jaguar Mark V

Screenshot : SuperFastMatt

Discerning Jalopnik fans will recognize SuperFastMatt from his few months stint as weekend blogger on this very blog, or maybe you’ll know him from the wild motorcycle-powered Honda S600 he built a few years back (and later turned into a hybrid) which is maybe the coolest car project in history.

As much as I loved Matt’s blogs, his project vehicles are even more incredible. His presenting style is filled with dry humor, which I truly appreciate, and his engineering is of a quality I only wish I poss essed. The dude has it all. If you’re into motorcycles, you might also appreciate his Honda CBR 250-powered Grom.

A couple of weeks ago, Matt introduced his new project; A Tesla Model 3-powered Jaguar sedan. It’s an unorthodox build, to be sure, but one that I truly appreciate. He’s only three episodes in, but the engineering is coming along quite swimmingly. Seriously, go watch it!