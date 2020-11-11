Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
News

Hell Yes Bizzarrini Is Back

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:Bizzarrini
Bizzarrini
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Hell Yes Bizzarrini Is Back
Photo: Lothar Spurzem/CC-BY-SA-2.0-DE

You remember Bizzarrini right? The Italian sports carmaker best known for making the 5300 GT Strada before flying too close to the sun and fizzling out in 1969? Well, Bizzarrini is back.

Advertisement

The latest iteration of the company is being funded by Rezam Al Roumi who previously was involved when Ford’s sold off Aston Martin in 2007. Al Roumi seems to want to get some of that band back together again, as former Aston CEO Ulrich Bez will be chairman of the new Bizzarrini, and old Aston communications chief Janette Green is joining Bizzarrini as well.

According to Automotive News, the plan is to make limited production cars, and also possibly reproductions of classic Bizzarrinis as well.

“There could be scope for anything, continuation cars, new cars, but whatever we do we will do it properly and slowly and with full respect to the Bizzarrini heritage,” Green told Automotive News Europe. The company will show a prototype of its first car next year, she said.

The cars are likely to be powered by an internal combustion engine and cost over 1 million pounds ($1.33 million), Green said. No decision has been made on a production location.

Advertisement

This is not, of course, the first stab at reviving Bizzarrini, which was founded in the mid-’60s by Giotta Bizzarrini, who was also responsible for the Ferrari 250 GTO. The original Bizzarrini closed in 1969 after betting big on racing and losing, but its cars remain objects of lore, and in 2008 there was a stillborn attempt to revive it. That’s not to mention 1998's Bizzarrini Kjara, which was a hybrid, and 2005's Bizzarrini GTS.

Al Roumi, presumably, has deep pockets, so it’ll be interesting to see where this latest effort goes but it’s rarely a bad thing when someone looks at Italian sports car history and tries to imitate it.

Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

How The Soviet Akula Changed Submarine Warfare

2020 BMW Z4 M40i Jalopnik Review: Now I Hate Myself

This Video Of A Man Delighted With His Fiat 126 Is Making Me Quite Happy

DISCUSSION

rjjablo
Bob

They need to have a High Horsepower LS Option, continue with that GM Connection