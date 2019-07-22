Photo: Volvo

Even super stylish Swedish cars obsessed with safety get recalled once in a while. If you drive a four-cylinder diesel Volvo that was produced within the last five years, then listen up. There’s a global recall over some faulty parts that could lead to a fire.

Volvo is recalling 507,000 cars globally because of an allegedly faulty engine component that might cause a fire in a worst-case scenario, according to Bloomberg.

A Volvo spokesperson elaborated to the outlet:

“[Our own] investigations have identified that in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform. In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localized engine bay fire may occur.”

Advertisement

The affected cars include model year 2014 through 2019 S60s, S80s, S90s, V40s, V60s, V70s, V90s, XC60s and XC90s with the two-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine. Volvo told Bloomberg that there have been no accidents or injuries reported, thankfully. Customers can get their cars repaired at no cost at their local Volvo dealers.

Look, I know I’m writing for mostly an American audience, so news of a diesel engine recall affects precisely zero of you, as diesel Volvos aren’t sold here in North America. But we aren’t the only ones in the world buying Volvos, and half a million cars is a lot of cars.

Advertisement

Those of you with the diesel Volvos, please go and get your cars checked. Fires are bad!