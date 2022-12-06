Back in 2020, Gymkhana 11 featured a heavily modified Subaru WRX STi, marking a return to the over-the-top series’s roots after several years of Fords. For Gymkhana 12, Hoonigan stuck with Subaru but decided to build something a little more old-school: a 1983 Subaru GL wagon.

Called “The Family Huckster,” the GL now has “a carbon-clad spaceframe,” makes 865 hp from a Subaru boxer engine, and rides on a custom set of gold KMC wheels. It also got active aero and “a long-travel rally suspension” that should allow it to do some pretty sweet jumps. And according to the release, “The all-wheel-drive monster also features a functional carbon-fiber roof rack that directs air to the rear-mounted radiator, one of a few homages to US Ski Team Subaru GL wagons of the 80s.” So that’s pretty neat.

As with Gymkhana 11, Ken Block is no longer behind the wheel. In his place is Travis Pastrana, and Hoonigan promises he won’t be a disappointment. “Travis Pastrana is a mad man, and that makes him the perfect wheelman to take these films to a different level,” said Gymkhana Director and Hoonigan Co-Founder Brian Scotto in a statement. “Travis stepped up big time for this film, really improving his driving style and proximity control. But what makes Gymkhana 2022 stand apart, is Travis’ flat-out, just-ain’t-care approach that created some truly unforgettable, and downright sketchy moments for this film.”

In order to go even wilder and more over-the-top than the previous, already wild and over-the-top Gymkhana videos, Gymkhana 12 features all sorts of stunts set in various locations around Florida. That includes 160- mph jumps, tandem donuts with a helicopter, a Monster Truck donut, BASE jumpers, and more .

According to Pastrana, “I never thought I’d race a fighter jet, do donuts around a Monster Truck doing nose wheelies, skim 100 feet across a six-foot-deep pond, or tandem slide with a helicopter. Definitely not in the same video. But here we are, with Gymkhana 2022!”

So yeah, it’s a lot. Oh, and Cleetus McFarland shows up with his 3,000-hp El Camino. Plus some tie-ins with Black Rifle Coffee Company and Pit Viper sunglasses. Because why wouldn’t Pit Viper be part of the latest Gymkhana video?

Stunts and trick driving aside, though, we all know the real star of the show is the 865-hp Subaru GL, so check out the build video below. Then get your vapes, energy drinks, and Pit Viper sunglasses ready for the wildest Gymkhana yet.