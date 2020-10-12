Gymkhana Goes Back To Its Roots With This Subaru

Photo : Subaru

What’s not to like about Gymkhana? Sure, some have been better than others, but even a bad Gymkhana is a fun way to spend ten minutes. Ken Block first launched the series in 2008 with an impromptu tire shredding session on an old airfield that set the world, and early YouTube, on its ear. It was the perfect thing for that moment of internet virality, and it tested that theory to its upper limits. Now the series is being (likely temporarily) handed off to a new driver in the legendary Travis Pastrana, and he’ll be bringing the flat-four growl back to Jim Connor.

That’s right, Subaru is back after having been absent from the series since Kenny From The Block went over to the other blue oval racing team for Gymkhana 3. Ford has been the car of choice for Ken since then, even building several vintage cars into tire slayers, like the Hoonicorn and Hoonitruck. Subaru built a car specifically for Gymkhana 11, but instead of throwing 1,000 horsepower into an old Brat like they should have, Travis will be driving the ultimate WRX STi. I guess that’s cool, too.

If you were given a clean slate to build the raddest Subaru into the raddest Gymkhana car, where would you start? Subaru started with a full carbon body, added the craziest aero possible, and a metric shit ton of power. Obviously there isn’t a rulebook for Gymkhana, you just drive some crazy shit as fast and smokey as it’ll go and make flashy images for the camera, so this allegedly isn’t based on any of Subaru’s existing rally machines. The company’s de-facto factory rally effort Vermont Sports Car built the Gymkhana Subie to do one thing, look badass.

Travis Pastrana is the king of one-upmanship, so you can bet that he will go extremely big for his first time under the Gymkhana banner. Judging by the photos here, there is enough ride height for some not insubstantial jumps.

I know one thing. ‘Dis gon’ be good.



