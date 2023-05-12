The answer is the GD3 Honda Jazz / Fit. That’s 2007-2008 MY for us Americans.

This echoes the other folks here suggesting the Fit, except I want to specifically single out the first generation, as it is the cheapest, and also the smallest.

It costs nothing to buy - it’s invisible to whatever the market forces are making prices on cheap old cars skyrocket. Used prices have been unaffected at ALL.

It is lightweight, small engine, relatively high revving, costs nothing to maintain. It’s available as a stick, and by virtue of its minivan-like interior configuration, can be both a cargo van and a cozy camper for two adults in a pinch.

Adding a sway bar and doing a basic tune turns it into a go-kart in the twisties.

Comparatively safe - airbags everywhere, and will support its own weight upside down on the roof.

The Fit is Go.