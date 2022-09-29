Gran Turismo 7 has received another update, and this one brings a Japanese Domestic Market mainstay: the S14 Silvia. Also joining the roster is the record-hunting Volkswagen ID.R and a roof-free version of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo on the game’s cover.

The S14 Silvia will likely be the standout for many. It’s the first time that developer Polyphony Digital has created an S14 model of this fidelity, to join the S13 and S15 models already in the game as GTPlanet points out. This particular version is the Silvia K’s Type S, pre-mid-cycle refresh, with the 217-horsepower SR20DET mill. It’s offered in the Used Car Dealership for 60,000 credits, and there’s even a new Silvia-centric Menu Book included in this update in which you can drive it and the other generations of Nissan’s entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports coupe.

Credit: Gran Turismo via YouTube

The Volkswagen ID.R that destroyed the Nürburgring Nordschleife record in 2019 with a 6-minute, 5-second lap is here as well, and it costs 2 million credits from Brand Central, where new cars are sold. The Porsche VGT Spyder is on offer in the same store for 1 million.

Advertisement

Other inclusions consist of three additional events in World Circuits, two new Scapes locales — Yosemite and Tokyo — and slight changes to Performance Points calculations. That might just mess up whatever car you’ve built for script grinding purposes. You know — for those that do that.

Conspicuously not present in this update is the ability to sell cars, which was first announced in March. At this point, I’m starting to wonder if Polyphony has given up on adding the feature to the game — or was waiting for the launch hysterics to blow over before quietly shelving its plans.