Gordon Murray Automotive officially revealed the T.33 Spider this week, an open-roof version of the T.33 coupe that we first saw a little more than a year ago. Like the coupe, it has a 607-hp naturally aspirated V12 that can rev to 11,100 rpm and sends the power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual. Gordon Murray also revealed that while the T.33 was originally supposed to offer an automatic, too, that option was dropped due to the very low demand.

In case you missed it:

Murray invited Harry Metcalfe to take an early look at the T.33 Spider and talk about the other cars in GMA’s lineup. And if you’re into learning about all the little details, it’s definitely worth it to watch the entire nearly 35-minute-long video. At one point, Murray explained the situation with the automatic, saying, “When it came down to it there were three or four people that wanted [the automatic]. And two of those people had problems with their clutch legs, so they had to have a paddle shift.”

T.33 Spider reveal plus Gordon Murray explains where supercars are heading next & it’s not electric!

Talk about a refreshing twist on the typical situation where the manual option gets dropped due to low demand. Although, with a price of more than $2 million and an ultra-limited 100-unit production run, even the few people who can afford a T.33 Spider probably won’t be able to buy one. Which is a shame because the car looks fantastic, and we’d love to have the chance to at least see one on the road at some point.

Advertisement

After all, it’s supposed to be a more livable, daily driveable alternative to the incredible T.50. The frunk was even designed to conveniently store carbon fiber roof panels while they’re off, so getting caught in the rain shouldn’t be a problem. And let’s not forget how wonderful the engine sounds, either. Maybe one day we’ll get lucky, but either way, well done, Gordon Murray.

H/T to Road & Track

G/O Media may get a commission 67% off Steel Outdoor Fire Pit Gather 'round the fire.

With a powder-coated, bronze-colored steel finish, this fire pit looks as pretty as it is durable. Buy for $109 at Wayfair Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement