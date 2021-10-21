It has never been easier to make 1,000 horsepower. You could buy a wrecked Tesla Model S Plaid and swap in some electric all-wheel-drive power. You could call up Mopar and get a “Hellephant”, that is until they sold out of them. And now you’ve got a quick and easy third option, to call up General Motors Performance Parts and get this massive ZZ632 10.4-liter big block. No matter what you like, electric, supercharged, or naturally aspirated, now the only excuse for not putting down four-figure horsepower numbers is the size of your bank account.

All of the trick racing tech is packed into this giant power rat engine. Starting with a tall-deck Sportsman Bowtie four-bolt mains block and an all-forged rotating assembly, GMPP throws in hydraulic roller rockers, and a new high-flow cylinder head design derived from the company’s Pro Stock drag racing engines. It’s essentially the same engine as GMPP’s smaller ZZ572, but with the cylinders overbored by fo rty thou, and the stroke has been increased by three-eighths of an inch to find that extra displacement. In addition to the new longer con rods, the block had to be modified to accommodate this longer stroke.

Of course this engine is fitted with high-pressure fuel injection, because who would want to mess with carburetors at this level of power? Okay, probably some people, but not me.

The best part about this engine is that it doesn’t require any fancy race fuel to achieve these numbers. You don’t have to worry about hauling around a 55 gallon drum of VP or stress about finding an E85 station. Just put fairly easy to find 93 octane pump gasoline into your tank and you’re putting down four three zeroes worth of power.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s fair to assume this motor will cost a good bit less than the $30,ooo that Mopar charged for a Hellephant. The 720-horsepower ZZ572 crate motor costs just $16,020.73, but that’s a carbureted jam that runs on 110-octane , so I’d wager the 10.4-liter eater will probably be closer to 20 grand if not a little over . If I had the budget, I’d stack this bad mama in a C4 Corvette and go run 8s.